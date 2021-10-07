DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Oct. 7, 2021



Diebold Nixdorf to Conduct 2021 Third Quarter Investor Call on Oct. 28



NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) will release 2021 third quarter financial results on Thursday, Oct. 28 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Information about Diebold Nixdorf's financial results, including a complete press release, earnings presentation and supplementary financial data will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website.

To access the call, we encourage you to pre-register at www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8919/diebold-nixdorf-inc-third-quarter-2021-earnings-call/. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance to receive your unique PIN code. Registration will be open throughout the live call. You may also access the call and register with a live operator. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 15 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows: Dial-in number Conf. ID Time/Date Conference Call Toll Free: 844-200-6205 839676 8:30 a.m. ET; Oct. 28, 2021 International: 929-526-1599 About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information. LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold Twitter: twitter.com/dieboldnixdorf Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf



