Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group is convened on October 29, 2021

Hereby we announce the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter - the Meeting) of AB Linas Agro Group, registered address Smelynes St. 2C, Panevežys, Lithuania, code 148030011, (hereinafter - the Company) is convened.



With continued uncertainty around the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and being unable to accurately predict further decisions and restrictions, we strongly recommend all shareholders to participate in the Meeting by taking the opportunity to vote in advance.

If on the day of the Meeting restrictions related to pandemic including the quarantinewill be valid in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania or Vilnius city municipality and events or gatherings organized in closed areas will be banned or restricted, or any other restrictions are imposed, the participation in the Meeting would be possible only by voting in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot.



The date, time and venue of the Meeting - 29 October, 2021 at 10.00 a.m., Radisson Blu Royal Astorija Hotel, Symphony Hall (Didžioji St. 35/2, Vilnius, Lithuania).



Accounting day of the Meeting is 22 October, 2021. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting.



The Rights Accounting day is 16 November, 2021. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Rights Accounting day shall have proprietary rights.



On the day the Meeting is convened the total number of the Company's shares is 158,940,398, and the number of shares granting voting rights is 158,172,426. The own shares in amount of 767,972 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights. The ISIN code of the Company's shares is LT0000128092.



Agenda of the Meeting:

Presentation of the Company's Audit Committee Activity Report. Presentation of the independent auditors' report. Presentation of the Consolidated Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2020/2021. Approval of Company's Remuneration Report. Approval of the consolidated and the Company's set of financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June, 2021. Approval of the Distribution of the Company's Profit (Loss). Election of the Company's auditor for the financial year 2021/2022 of the Company and establishment of the payment for the services. Increase of the Company's share capital; Revocation of the pre-emption right of all shareholders of the Company to acquire the newly issued shares in order to grant shares of the Company free of charge to the employees and/or members of the Company's corporate bodies; Approval of a new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company; Approval of terms and conditions regarding the payment of the subscribed shares; Change of the registered office of the Company.

Initiator of convening of the Meeting is the Board of the Company.

The Meeting is convened by the decision of the Board of the Company, adopted on 7 October, 2021.

Registration of the Shareholders of the Company starts: 29 October, 2021 at 9.15 a.m.

Registration of the Shareholders of the Company ends: 29 October, 2021 at 9.55 a.m.

The Company does not provide possibility to attend and vote at the Meeting through electronic means of communication.

Persons who at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company, or their authorized persons, or persons with whom an agreement on the disposal of the voting right has been concluded, will have the right to personally participate and vote at the meeting.



A person attending the Meeting must submit a person's identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must additionally produce a document confirming his/her right to vote at the Meeting.

Each shareholder shall have a right in the manner established by the Laws to authorize natural or legal person on his/her behalf to attend and vote at the Meeting. At the Meeting, an authorized person shall have the same rights as the shareholder represented by him/her, unless otherwise specified in the issued power of attorney. A power of attorney issued abroad must be translated into Lithuanian and legalized in the manner established by the Laws. The Company does not require a special form of power of attorney.



The agenda of the Meeting may be supplemented by initiative of the shareholders holding shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes. The drafts of proposed decisions on proposed issues or, if the decision shall not be adopted, explanation on each proposed issue of the agenda of the Meeting shall be presented alongside with the proposal to supplement the agenda of the Meeting. The proposal to supplement the agenda shall be submitted in writing by sending it by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Subaciaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania or by e-mail group@linasagro.lt. The agenda of the Meeting shall be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the Meeting.



The shareholders who own shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes shall have the right at any time before the Meeting or during the Meeting to propose new draft decisions on the issue already included or to be included in to the agenda of the Meeting. The proposed draft decisions must be presented in writing by sending them by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Subaciaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania or by e-mail group@linasagro.lt. The shareholders shall also be entitled to propose draft decisions on the agenda issues of the Meeting in writing during the Meeting.



The shareholders shall have the right to present questions related to the agenda issues of the Meeting to the Company. The questions in writing can be presented not later than 3 working days before the Meeting, by providing the shareholder's personal identification number and consent to process personal data by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Subaciaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania. Responses of general character shall be posted on the Company's website www.linasagrogroup.lt. The Company will not respond to the shareholder personally if the respective information is posted on the Company's website.



A shareholder or a person authorized by him/her shall have right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. Upon a written request of the shareholder holding the voting right, the Company shall send the General Voting Ballot by registered mail not later than 10 days before the Meeting. The General Voting Ballot also will be provided on the Company's website www.linasagrogroup.lt. The filled in General Voting Ballot must be signed by the shareholder or by the person authorized by him/her. If the person who is authorized by the shareholder is voting, the document confirming the right to vote must be attached to the filled in General Voting Ballot. The document confirming the voting right must be in Lithuanian or translated into Lithuanian by authorized translator and his/her signature must be confirmed by notarius. The filled in General Voting Ballot and the document confirming the voting right must be submitted to the Company in written form not later than the last working day before the Meeting, by sending it by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Subaciaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania or personally to the Company.



The shareholders can familiarize themselves with the documents, related to the agenda of the Meeting, draft decisions on each issue of the agenda, documents to be submitted to the Meeting, and other information regarding execution of the shareholders rights, in the website of the Company www.linasagrogroup.lt, also on arrival at Subaciaus St. 5, Vilnius, Lithuania during business days at time agreed in advance by phone No +370 45 507 303 only.

Sincerely

Chairman of the Board Darius Zubas

Please contact for further information:



Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt