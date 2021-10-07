Anzeige
WKN: A2ABGP ISIN: SE0007640156 
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of convertible bond in Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) (373/21)

With effect from October 08, 2021, the convertible bond in Scandic Hotels Group
AB (publ) will be listed on the list for STO Convertible Bonds. 

Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ)'s convertible bonds has a total nominal value of
SEK 1,800,000,000 and a nominal value per convertible bond of SEK 100,000. The
maturity date of the loan is October 8, 2024. Last trading day will be October
4, 2024. 

Instrument:     Convertible bond         
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:      NO0010968563           
------------------------------------------------------
Trading lot:     100 000             
------------------------------------------------------
Convertible rate:  SEK 43.362094 per share     
------------------------------------------------------
Conversion periods: 21 April 2021 - 24 September 2024
------------------------------------------------------
Trading code:    SHOT_KV             
------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment:   STO Convertible Bonds      
------------------------------------------------------
Segment MIC Code:  XSTO               
------------------------------------------------------


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.
