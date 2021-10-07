Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Partners with Emmy-Nominated Director & Pop Culture Innovator Laurieann Gibson to Launch BOP Network

A First of its Kind Global Streaming Service Devoted to All Things Dance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today a joint venture with Emmy Award-nominated director, producer, author, choreographer and pop culture innovator Laurieann Gibson, to launch BOP (Born Out of Passion) Network. The partnership marks the first multimedia streaming service to offer a comprehensive slate of global dance-related programming. As the creator and face of BOP, Gibson will oversee the channel, working closely with Cinedigm on all aspects of development, production, distribution and monetization.

Gibson's influential impact on the entertainment industry over the last twenty years is undeniable. From executing her creative visions for some of the world's top music performers and cultivating international superstars on hit reality television shows like So You Think You Can Dance, Making the Band, Dance Moms and Beyond the Spotlight, Gibson herself has become an iconic brand that is synonymous with innovation and passion. Her eye for transforming artists into household names, identifying cultural trends, connecting dance communities and tapping into the power of dance as a universal language prompted her to bring her vision for BOP to life.

BOP Network is the definitive destination for 24/7 access to premier dance content, including: licensed movies, series, musicals, documentaries and music videos, as well as scripted and non-scripted original content, dance fitness workouts, dance tutorials (led by Gibson, her peers and other industry influencers), and more. Programming will highlight a wide array of dance styles (including but not limited to hip-hop, salsa, bachata, Bollywood, Afro and Russian ballet), as well as original content for kids. BOP will be available worldwide as an AVOD service on smart TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming and mobile devices, OTT platforms and the web. The streaming channel is the latest addition to Cinedigm's roster of channels currently live across the broader OTT landscape on distribution partners including Pluto TV, Samsung, TCL, Vizio and many more.

"It's a privilege to partner with Laurieann to launch BOP," said Chris McGurk, Chairman & CEO of Cinedigm. "Her career and track record of success is an inspiration for anyone brave enough to pursue their dreams. Having built so many well-known brands throughout her career, we look forward to tapping into that drive while helping her create the next superstar in her repertoire, by launching this first of its kind global streaming platform."

"BOP (Born Out of Passion) is the ideal name for this one-of-a-kind service," said Erick Opeka, President & Chief Strategy Officer of Cinedigm. "For so many, dance is their passion and expressing it is their way of connecting with the world. This network will give audiences of all ages and backgrounds a channel and a community devoted to what they love. It's a one-of-a-kind streaming channel that is multi-generational, multi-cultural and creates a positive experience that is different than any other streaming service out there."

Gibson adds, "Dance allows everyone to dream big without barriers, and now more than ever, it has become a driving force in popular culture. I'm so thrilled to partner with Cinedigm on this unprecedented venture, as they are incredible visionaries and collaborators. The BOP experience we're creating together will be unique and wildly entertaining, and my hope is that it will spark joy and encapsulate the magic of entertainment. BOP is here to make the world dance!"

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, the deal continues Cinedigm's core mission to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel) and soon Elvis Presley (The Elvis Presley Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

The deal between the parties was brokered by APA and Abrams Garfinkel Margolis Bergson.

