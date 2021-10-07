VIA Science, Inc.: VIA Removes Barriers to AI for Power Providers with Global Launch of VIA Insights Market

VIA introduces new solution at Energy Data Hackdays in Brugg, Switzerland

SOMERVILLE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / VIA , the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) for data privacy, integration, and analysis, today announced the global launch of VIA Insights Market. VIA Insights Market enables power providers to test and acquire AI and other analytical services faster and more securely than any other alternative. The market , which debuted internationally at Energy Data Hackdays in Brugg, Switzerland in September, brings AI models to previously trapped data to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

"The power industry is rapidly evolving. To keep up, every energy analyst we hear from needs a faster way to analyze their data. At the same time, they also need ways to meet increasing consumer and regulatory demands, such as GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California," said Colin Gounden, CEO of VIA. "We see VIA Insights Market becoming the power industry standard for bringing AI to data as we solve the biggest challenges articulated by industry experts."

VIA Insights Market addresses the need to automate manual data wrangling and formatting processes and with the world's leading cybersecurity. It works by bringing an analyst's code in a controlled and auditable way to each datasets' location, runs analysis there, and returns only authorized answers back to the energy analyst. There is no data transfer; the data remains with its owner.

Antonios Papaemmanouil, head of the electrical engineering institute at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU) added: "The implementation of smart grids is based mainly on information exchange and knowledge extracted from data. Power companies and utilities are looking for new ways to analyze data and create business value. IT policy and privacy rules are often the biggest barrier. After significant testing as co-developers and early users of the solution, we at HSLU are recommending using VIA Insights Market."

HSLU was also a first user of the VIA Insights Market. The solution then made its first public debut at Energy Data Hackdays, where participants included analysts, programmers, multidisciplinary students, and energy industry experts, who took part in a challenge presented by VIA.

VIA Insights Market is powered by Trusted Analytics Chain (TAC) platform, which has three issued patents and 12 pending patents filed for VIA-developed techniques in the field of privacy-protected federated analysis (i.e., simultaneous, secure analysis of multiple distinct datasets). Protected with the highest level of IT and software security in the industry, the same military-grade cybersecurity and data protections that are used by VIA for the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) are used in VIA Insights Market, undergoing continuous cybersecurity testing by the DOD.

"Data and analytics are key to meeting Switzerland's commitment to clean energy. We need access to more data as the fuel for digitalization. At the same time, we must ensure the privacy of our citizens' data and improve cybersecurity protections," said Matthias Galus, head of the digital innovation office at the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) during his keynote address at Energy Data Hackdays.

Pictured above: A user view from VIA Insights Market's interface.

A free 30-day trial of VIA Insights Market will be available to select users beginning November 1, 2021.

Follow the latest from VIA by visiting https://www.solvewithvia.com/latest/ or on social media, including LinkedIn and @solvewithvia on Twitter and Instagram .

About VIA

VIA is powering the clean energy revolution. Working with the world's leading power providers, clean energy companies, and government agencies, VIA's software overcomes the most common barriers to AI: lack of data, data quality issues, and data privacy concerns. As a result, VIA's software accelerates the AI required for the clean energy transition. VIA also provides the bridge that enables EVs, battery storage, demand response, and distributed energy resources to be on the grid. VIA is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts, with a technology center in Montreal, Quebec, and European offices in Denmark and Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.solvewithvia.com .

