Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("PK Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to share that they will be featured in Vancouver's 2021 Fashion Week taking place October 22 to 24th 2021 at the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver - Museum & Archives in Canada.

With a focus on diversity, Vancouver Fashion Week is one of the fastest growing fashion week events world-wide and is the second largest in North America. The Company is thrilled to be showcasing 16 styles from their Fall and Winter 2021 Collection, as well as styles from their PK Replay Sustainability initiative, among a large selection of new and established award-winning designers. This is an exciting opportunity for the Company to showcase styles and their brand to a large audience of customers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and corporate decision makers.

"We are really proud and honoured to participate in Vancouver Fashion Week this fall," says CEO and founder Traci Costa, "PK Beans designs for children to move and play, without compromising style. Our clothing is comfortable, practical, durable, and responsibly made to make children feel good and look good. We are also thrilled to be featuring our PK RePlay Lil Bean Doll Clothing Collection as part of the event. Our doll styles are part of our PK RePlay Sustainability initiative, keeping PK Bean textiles out of landfills."

PK Beans is an integrated and innovative children's wellness brand. From sustainable clothing options that kids love to wear, to healthy foods that fuel children's play, our mission is to provide the ingredients for a playful life. Together with our monthly adventure subscription box, consisting of interactive and engaging activities that educate and entertain, developed by an Emmy award-winning child psychologist and devoted kid-experts, our goal is to enrich, empower and nourish children through quality nutrition, clothing and play - every day. The company maximizes revenue by reaching sellers and online retailers through an omnichannel approach.

To learn more about PK Beans, visit: www.pkbeans.com

