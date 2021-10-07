Experienced legal executive will join the team as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: PUGE) ("Puget"), a Nevada corporation subject to reporting pursuant to Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, announces today that Carlos H. Arce, Esq. has been named as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. Mr. Arce's employment with Puget commenced on October 5, 2021.

A native of South Florida, Carlos is an attorney and healthcare business executive with experience in many areas of law, including healthcare regulatory compliance, privacy and data breach, telemedicine, corporate healthcare, direct contracting entities, healthcare network formation, healthcare fraud and abuse, managed care, Medicare advantage, Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement issues, healthcare mergers and acquisitions, and complex commercial litigation. This expertise will be critical to Puget's success as it integrates and develops multiple forward-thinking businesses in the healthcare industry.

Most recently, Carlos served as a Partner with Lubell Rosen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he represented clients in many different healthcare-related legal matters, including multi-million-dollar acquisitions. Carlos also just served as Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of Primary Medical Physicians LLC, a Florida limited liability company, where he helped to create and launch the company from the ground up. Prior to these roles, Carlos served as an Associate Attorney for Flanagan Maniotis Berger Ryan in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he represented clients in bodily injury cases.

"Carlos is a talented lawyer with deep experience in both mergers & acquisitions and corporate healthcare - the perfect combination to guide Puget as we close on our pending acquisitions and work towards building out a comprehensive, integrated healthcare delivery system," says Karen Fordham, Puget's President & CEO. "I have the utmost confidence in Carlos' ability to keep us informed and compliant as we execute our strategy. As a first order of business, I have tasked Carlos to immediately engage in the legal and compliance review of the Behavioral Centers of South Florida acquisition agreement scheduled for closing."

"I am excited about Puget's vision and honored to have the ability to work with top industry leaders as we reimagine the patient experience," says Carlos. "I am looking forward to contributing my legal experience as our team deploys an all-in-one experience for patients."

Carlos earned a Bachelor of Arts in History with a Minor in Communications from Florida International University, and a Juris Doctor from Nova Southeastern University, with a Concentration in Health Law. Carlos is admitted to the Florida Bar, the D.C. Bar, and the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Florida.

About Puget Technologies, Inc.

Puget Technologies, Inc. (pugettechnologies.com) aspires to evolve into an innovation-focused holding company operating through a group of subsidiaries and business units that work together to empower ground-breaking companies to reach their next stage of growth. With a strategy that combines acquisitions, strategic investment strategies, and operational support, Puget intends to provide a one-stop shop for growing companies who need access to both capital and growth resources, while enabling Puget and its stockholders to generate synergies and derive profit through pooled resources and shared goals. Puget's proposed investment focus ranges from traditional industries like health care that are ripe for business model innovation to new markets that strive to solve big societal problems such as climate change. Puget is publicly traded on the Pink Open Market under the ticker symbol "PUGE" and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Puget's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Puget bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although Puget believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect Puget's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. Puget undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If Puget does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

