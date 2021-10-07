Anzeige
Hat InnoCan auch eine Waffe gegen Parkinson im Köcher?
07.10.2021 | 17:29
NEO Finance AB: NEO Finance, AB financial information reporting dates in 2021

NEO Finance, AB (hereinafter - the Company) informs that the Company has made a
decision to publish quarterly interim financial information. The Company will
provide Interim financial information for 2021 Q3 on 29th October, 2021.
Therefore, the Company provides an updated investor calendar for 2021: 

Date       Reporting Information             
-----------------------------------------------------------------
15 January 2021  Sales report for 2020 Q4            
-----------------------------------------------------------------
15 February 2021 Interim financial information for the year 2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------
31 March 2021   Audited financial statements for the year 2020 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
15 April 2021   Sales report for 2021 Q1            
-----------------------------------------------------------------
15 July 2021   Sales report for 2021 Q2            
-----------------------------------------------------------------
30 July 2021   Interim financial information for 2021 H1   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
15 October 2021  Sales report for 2021 Q3            
-----------------------------------------------------------------
29 Octpber 2021  Interim financial information for 2021 Q3   
-----------------------------------------------------------------



Head of Adminstration
Aleksejus Loskutovas
Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com
