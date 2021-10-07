Italian startup EnergyGlass has developed a solar tile with 4 mm double-laminated safety glass. It is available in black, white and colored versions and has power outputs ranging from 120 W to 290 W. The tiles can be used to replace conventional roofs or they can be integrated into existing rooftops.Italian manufacturer EnergyGlass, a unit of Italian turnkey PV system supplier GruppoSTG, has developed solar tiles for building-integrated PV (BIPV) applications. The company, which operates a 1.5 MW factory in Cantú, in the northern Italian province of Como, claims that the tiles can be used to replace ...

