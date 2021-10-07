Remote Work Hinders Progression and Culture, and is driving the Great Resignation, According to Beamery

- Development is a big priority for employees, with almost half (48%) saying that a lack of face time with employers over the past 12 months has slowed their career progression

- Over a quarter (26%) of workers say improved training and career guidance is important whilst 24% prioritise reigniting culture over anything else when returning to the office

- Companies failing to address these concerns are at risk of losing talent, with 53% of workers planning to leave their job in the next 12 months.

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost half (48%) of workers in the UK and the US say remote working and a lack of face-time with their employers over the past 12 months has hindered promotions and their ability to learn on the job, according to leading talent operating system Beamery. The findings have been released as part of Beamery's quarterly "Talent Index" research which collected current opinions from over 5,000 workers in the UK and US.

Lack of a workplace culture and social aspect to working has taken its toll. For many, the lack of support and progression has become overwhelming, with over half (53%) considering leaving their job in the next 12 months. Furthermore, almost a third (31%) of workers say getting more mental health support is a top priority for returning to the office.

As a result, many are considering career changes, with almost two thirds (63%) saying their career paths and goals have changed during the pandemic.

Generation Z

The issue is even more pronounced with Generation Z workers, with two thirds (66%) saying remote work has slowed their career progression. 41% of 18-24 year-olds also say their work life balance was better before the pandemic, suggesting that they especially benefited from office life. Almost three quarters (73%) are considering leaving their job in the next 12 months.

UK vs US

There is a noticeable difference between how workers in the UK feel versus their counterparts in the US. In the UK 34% of respondents felt very happy with their employer's return to office policy, versus 41% of US respondents. This could be because 56% of workers in the US say their employers prioritised wellbeing and were supportive, over 45% in the UK.

The findings from both the UK and US suggest the need for employers to take a balanced and hybrid approach to the future of work, and to ensure younger Generation Z employees in particular are supported in their development and progression, to avoid losing talent in what has been dubbed the 'Great Resignation'.

A lack of face-to-face time has clearly had an impact on mental health, with 30% of employees stating that their company's approach to working from home has left them feeling both isolated and undervalued, in addition to 38% voicing concerns of personal development and career progression. The best employers should ensure that there is support for both.

Abakar Saidov, Co-Founder and CEO at Beamery said: "While many have enjoyed the flexibility that comes with remote working, younger workers' careers appear to be suffering through a lack of training, a lack of development through observing experienced colleagues and a lack of recognition owing to less physical human interaction with their peers and managers.

"It is crucial that employers consider how their employees feel about the way they work, consider a more balanced hybrid approach, and ensure adequate human contact time to enable progression, training, personal connection and mental health services as they focus on motivating employees about future opportunities, and getting career paths back on track".

Methodology

The online survey was conducted by Atomik Research among 5,000 employed adults aged 18+ in the UK and U.S. The research fieldwork took place from August 19, 2021 to September 1, 2021. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency that employs MRS-certified researchers and abides by MRS code.

About Beamery

Beamery's mission is to put talent transformation at the heart of every business. Leveraging an industry first AI-powered Talent Graph, Beamery's Talent Operating System aggregates and enriches billions of relevant data points and signals from across the web and an enterprises' existing technology, to help organizations quickly identify and prioritize potential candidates that are likely to thrive at their organization, reach diversity targets, provide better learning opportunities and career pathways for existing employees, and understand the skills and capabilities they need to build their workforce of the future. Beamery is one of the fastest growing companies in the world, with a dedicated team that is not only superb at their jobs, but who are also a reliable and friendly bunch who leave egos out of the equation. For more information, visit beamery.com.

Media Contact

UK:

Louis van der Linden

Seven Hills

beamery@wearesevenhills.com