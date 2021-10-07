DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Home Member State

BP p.l.c.: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



07.10.2021 / 17:45

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



EU Home member state London - October 7, 2021 BP p.l.c. ("bp") announces that, for the purposes of the European Union ("EU") Transparency Directive, it has designated the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany) as bp's home EU member state. This announcement is made in accordance with section 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, "WpHG") and is made on the basis that bp's ordinary shares are admitted to trading on the regulated markets of the stock exchanges of Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Hamburg and are not admitted to trading on other regulated markets within the European Union. For the purposes of its listings in Germany, bp will be supervised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, "BaFin") and certain notifications by bp and its shareholders have to be made in accordance with the WpHG. In particular, this includes shareholding notifications pursuant to sections 33 - 47 WpHG, which implement the rules on notifications of major holdings under the EU Transparency Directive in Germany. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

07.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

