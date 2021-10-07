McMurray Stern Announces Partnership with Hai Robotics

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / McMurray Stern, a leading storage solutions company, has signed an agreement to become an integrating partner of HAI ROBOTICS, the pioneer in autonomous case-handling robotic systems. The company is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customizable automation solutions through advanced robotics and AI algorithms creating value to every warehouse and factory.

HAI ROBOTICS is expanding its business and technical service centers globally and cooperates with integrators, like McMurray Stern, to develop tailored solutions and services for various industries.

"We are driving our newer automation business to match the current explosive growth that the industry is currently experiencing," said Pat Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We are trying to achieve this through aggressive marketing plans that started with a complete revamp of our website and reworking of our entire marketing and business development approach."

Anticipating double the sales from 2020, and with hopes to double business in 2022, McMurray Stern continues to strategize ways that will solve any anticipated complex challenges.

For over 40 years, McMurray Stern has remained an industry leader in the world of storage solutions. Quickly evolving to fit an ever-changing world, their leap into forefront robotics and automation of storage systems has given McMurray Stern the title of being one of the best.

As designers of quality automated systems, turn-key workspaces, custom shelving, robotics, and more, McMurray Stern is dedicated to making projects more efficient and cost-effective. While this shift to automation allows for greater productivity, it also reduces overcrowding and pressure behind the company's labor force. They have helped a mass number of companies, and have been able to improve their solutions in order to meet everyone's needs.

Dedicated to R&D of autonomous case-handling robotic (ACR) systems, HAI ROBOTICS has successfully developed innovative technologies that include the HAIPICK robots, charging stations, customizable storage units, workstations, and HAIQ software platform. The company provides customized solutions according to customers' warehouse automation transformation requirements and applications in different scenarios.

McMurray Stern is focusing on the HAIPICK Robot, which offers intelligent picking and handling, autonomous navigation, active obstacle avoidance, and autonomous charging. Characterized by its high stability and high precision, the robot can replace the repetitive, time-consuming, and heavy manual storage and handling work, realizing efficient and intelligent "goods to person" picking, significantly improving the warehouse's storage density and operational efficiency.

Located in Southern California, McMurray Stern has a unique yet powerful presence in the storing industry. Having earned the trust of companies like Schaefer, FANUC Robotics, BBraun, Amgen, Oakley, and Kaiser Permanente, McMurray Stern continues to serve the business, agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, government, military, athletic, grocery, and retail industries, now more than ever. They pride themselves on knowing that there is no product too delicate or space too challenging where they can make a difference.

