Poko Innovations Inc: Poko Innovations, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with Leading European Department Store

Company Introduces Six New Skincare Products

Significantly Expands Its Distribution Network in Ireland

LONDON, ENGLAD and BELFAST, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / (CSE:POKO) - Poko Innovations, Inc. (formerly Brunswick Resources), an award-winning international UK based integrated company with a robust portfolio of CBD brands, a financial services platform, LumiPay, a range of consumer brands and a roster of marketing and media sites is pleased to announce it has its flagship skin care brand, Poko, is dramatically expanding its skincare range with six new products:

Purifying Gel Cleanser

Brightening Rosewater Toner

AHA Exfoliating Treatment

Azelaic Acid Spot Gel

Light Hydrating Moisturizer

Hempsoriasis Balm

In addition to these new products, the company has signed a distribution agreement with a leading European Department Store and has significantly increased its distribution in Ireland with the addition of department stores and independent pharmacies now selling Poko products.

"It's always been our long-term goal to provide quality skincare products to the markets that cover a wide range of issues like acne, rosacea and dryness," said Justine O'Hanlon, COO and Co-Founder of POKO. "Since we founded the company, we have always looked at our customer feedback, and we keep in mind our customers' wants and needs when deciding which products to launch next. With the introduction of these six new products, we are giving customers a full line of Poko skincare products, including cleansers and toners, so they can use all of them as part of a comprehensive skincare."

The entire line of Poko skincare products will be available online at www.pokocbd.co.uk and in stores from 8 October 2021 individually and in gift boxes.

"Our recent listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange (POKO:CSE) and financing will enable Poko Innovations, Inc. to expand and grow the Poko skincare line and all of other divisions," said David Hughes, President and CEO of Poko Innovations, Inc. "The completion of the financing has also enabled the company to invest in several partnership agreements so as to broadly expand our brand visibility and spur increased demand for our products. We are heavily invested in boosting production and product research and development, which we expect will result in growth, profitability and increased shareholder value."

Poko comprises of four segments:

Consumer Brands:

Poko is the group's flagship award winning brand, a natural skin care company harnessing the power of CBD to transform skin care by combining an innovative cannabidiol formula with tried-and-tested "skin-loving" ingredients; Poko's products come in different luxury ranges for different types of skin issues, including aging, acne, blemishes and dry skin. www.pokocbd.co.uk

Canndid is a CBD brand which brings fun, affordable and easy to use CBD products to the market that taste great, are compact and easy to take anywhere and are smoke, vapour and device free. It's aim is to provide customers with products that aid stress and pain relief, as well as anxiety management and improved recovery times. www.canndid.co.uk

Fintech Platform:

Lumipay is an easily-integrated payment platform gateway service approved for high risk industries and currently focused on the CBD industry; the platform is expanding into other e-commerce sectors. Lumipay has the benefit of multiple acquiring bank contracts www.lumi-pay.com

News and Media Sites:

The Extract is a B2B news and media site covering changes and events in the industry, with an audience in the UK and the USA. Poko is working to build an audience for The Extract in the EU. It's aim is to provide lead generation to Poko Group's other assets and provide extensive market data on the needs and wants of our buyers. www.theextract.co.uk

Candid Magazine, a B2C culture magazine, is part of Poko's marketing media operation. Candid's audience is the avid CBD and cannabis user in Canada and the USA; the magazine covers lifestyle-focused products, lead generation, CBD news and events. Poko has begun marketing the magazine in the EU and UK. www.candidmagazine.com

White labelling Service:

Cannmed Products brings together several vetted, compliant CBD manufacturing companies, providing start-ups and established businesses moving on to the CBD scene a one stop location for their product creation which they can trust, offering consultation on raw materials, white labelling and CBD isolate in the UK. Having already applied for it's Novel Food license, Canndmed is a serious player in the UK market. www.cannmedproducts.com

Poko also has several new websites and related business activities under development and expects to launch them in 2022.

About The Poko Group, Ltd

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem.

The Poko Group has is an award-winning UK CBD company that has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and white label opportunities. Poko plans to export its signature products to the EU and the USA. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/.

