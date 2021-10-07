Billionaires Row Raises Funds for Making Strides Movement

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Billionaires Row founder, Gregg Whitney, believes in giving back to his community and is especially passionate about the upcoming Making Strides walk in San Diego. His wife, Lisa Marie Whitney, has battled stage four breast cancer for eight years. They both learned that this disease involves the entire family. That includes their two children, as well as the entire team at Billionaires Row.

Names right to left: Lisa Whitney, Ryan Mills, Gregg Whitney, and Brooks Whitney.

Bringing the staff together this October to support Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will be a time to bond in a casual, festive environment to support to this worthy cause. Awareness events such as this walk are pivotal pieces of the advancement of medicine. The entire team is there to support the Whitney family and all those who have had to deal with breast cancer.

"I deal with breast cancer every day - so to be part of something bigger, with so many kind and generous people, really touches me to the core," stated Lisa. "So many treatment advances would not be possible without public awareness, financial support, and the continued encouragement to never give up," she added.

The Billionaires Row team will be out walking and they're pushing hard to achieve a set goal for their fundraising efforts. Billionaires Row founder, Whitney shared why he encouraged his staff to support this walk. He said, "As part of a team that puts a strong emphasis on family culture, it's important that our team shows support and unity for those impacted by breast cancer."

Lisa is excited for the various emotions she will observe and experience at the walk. "People are at many different phases of their breast cancer journey, and I am sensitive to the hope, fear, isolation, and the many emotions that people feel. My family and I are looking forward to being a part of honoring the many lives impacted by breast cancer. We are thankful that others want to honor them too. And miracles do happen!" Lisa added.

Billionaires Row, Gregg Whitney, and his team are in La Jolla, and with Mr. Whitney's 35 years in the industry, they deliver a high-class experience in real estate. The provide vision and design expertise, concierge services and strong negotiations. Visit Billionaires Row on the web here, where you may contact them to be a part of their Making Strides team, to donate to the walk, or to learn more about their community involvement.

Join the American Cancer Society in the Making Strides movement to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer. Billionaires Row will participate as a team in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk to be held on October 17, 2021, in Balboa Park in San Diego, California.

About Billionaires Row

Billionaires Row is a boutique real estate agency that assists in the buying and selling luxury real estate in Southern California. With over seventy-five years of combined experience, Billionaires Row understands the La Jolla and San Diego market area and what is important to both buyers and sellers. When they list your home for sale, they design a strategic marketing plan specific to your needs. With superior market knowledge and an exceptional team, they execute a plan for selling or buying the property to your strongest advantage. Visit Billionaires Row on the web at https://www.viewsandiegorealestate.com/ or call them at 8584563282.

