Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hat InnoCan auch eine Waffe gegen Parkinson im Köcher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
07.10.21
08:03 Uhr
0,905 Euro
-0,045
-4,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8600,95520:50
Dow Jones News
07.10.2021 | 20:31
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Determination of Independent Audit Company

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Determination of Independent Audit Company

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Determination of Independent Audit Company 07-Oct-2021 / 19:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Determination of Independent Audit Company

DATE October 07, 2021

Due to the expiration of external audit agreement signed with KPMG Bagimsiz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müsavirlik A.S. (KPMG) at the end of the 2021 accounting period, the Bank is required to select an external auditor as of the 2022 accounting period pursuant to Article 397 of the Turkish Commercial Code.

Accordingly, at our Bank's Board of Directors meeting dated October 7, 2021, it was resolved that Güney Bagimsiz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müsavirlik A.S. (EY) be selected as the external auditor of the Bank for 2022 accounting period and such selection be submitted for shareholders' approval in the forthcoming General Assembly Meeting.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 123850 
EQS News ID:  1239200 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239200&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2021 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

GARANTI BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.