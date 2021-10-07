Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced today that its technologies will be featured in various scientific programming at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) Annual Meeting, being held October 8-11, 2021, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Key Glaucoma Presentations:

Papers

Fadi Haddad, MD The Effect of Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent Implantation Combined with Cataract Surgery Using Hydrophilic versus Hydrophobic Intra-Ocular Lenses on Intra-Ocular Pressure in Patients with Glaucoma: Real-Life One-Year Follow-Up

Fritz H. Hengerer, MD Five-Year Outcomes of Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stents (iStent inject) Implanted with or without Cataract Surgery

Lotte Scheres, MD Minimally-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery with Three Generations of Trabecular Micro-Bypass Implants in Combination with Cataract Surgery for Glaucoma: One-Year Results

Posters

Ahmed Alhabash, MD Longitudinal Outcomes of Second-Generation Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent Implantation (iStent inject) with Cataract Surgery in a Saudi Glaucoma Population

Alfredo Borgia, MD Surgical Outcomes of Combined Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent (iStent) Implantation with Cataract Surgery

Bárbara González-Ferrer, MD Treatment Optimization with iStent inject in the Setting of Cataract Surgery in Patients with Mild to Severe Glaucoma and Cataract

Karsten Klabe, MD Minimally-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery: Five-Year Results with iStent inject in Combination with Cataract Surgery

Lin Lu, MD Real-World NHS Experience with Second-Generation Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stents (iStent inject

Florian Rufer, MD IOP Reduction After Repeated iStent inject W Implantation Following Previously Successful iStent inject Implantation: Six-Month Follow-Up

Key Corneal Health Presentations:

Papers

Anders Behndig, MD Individualized Topography-Guided Cross-Linking for Keratoconus Comparison of Epi-on in High Oxygen to Epi-off in Room Air Protocols

Joao Chaves, MD Customized Corneal Cross-Linking for Keratoconus Clinical and Morphological Results

Li Lim, MD Corneal Stromal Demarcation Line and Safety of Transepithelial Corneal Cross-Linking with Supplemental Oxygen in Keratoconus

Samuel Arba Mosquera, PhD Reduction of Corneal Epithelial Hyperplasia after Customized Corneal Wavefront-Guided LASIK Combined with Accelerated Cross-Linking (LASIK Xtra) for Low, Moderate and High Myopic Corrections

Emmanuel Neves, MD The Effect of Topography-Guided Corneal Cross-Linking on the Curvature of the Posterior Corneal Surface

Achilleas Rasoglou, MD Comparison of Tomographic Outcomes After Topography-Guided Photorefractive Keratectomy with Accelerated Cross-Linking versus Accelerated Cross-Linking Alone in Patients with Keratoconus

Miguel Rechichi, MD Eight-Year Results of Accelerated Epi-off Corneal Cross-Linking in Patients with Progressive Keratoconus

Posters

Rashid Alsaidi, MD Outcome of Customized Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CuRV) for Keratoconus Patients in Oman: 24-Month Results

Simone Alex Bagaglia, MD Long-Term Results of Accelerated 9mW Corneal Cross-Linking for Early Progressive Keratoconus: The Siena Eye-Cross Study 2 in Pediatric Patients

Farideh Doroodgar, MD Combination of Small Incision Lenticule Extraction with Prophylactic Accelerated Cross-Linking (ReLEx SMILE Xtra) in Patients with Thin Cornea: Three-Year Follow-Up

Siddharth Duggal, MD Comparative Evaluation of the Corneal Densitometry and Objective Scatter Index Changes Following SMILE XTRA versus SMILE

Alaa Eldanasoury, MD Clinical Results of Accelerated Corneal Cross-Linking in a Saudi Population: One-Year Results

Sara Geada, MD Progressive Keratoconus Treatment Using Partial Topography-Guided PRK Combined with Customized Corneal Cross-Linking

Zuzana Halasova, MD Customized Corneal Cross-Linking for Keratoconus Treatment

Nanji Lu, MD The Demarcation Line and Biomechanics After Combining Different Corneal Cross-Linking Protocols with Laser in Situ Keratomileusis and Transepithelial Photorefractive Keratectomy

Instructional Courses

"Customized Cross-Linking" on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. 11:15 a.m. CEST in Hall 13

"Expanding Applications of Corneal Cross-Linking and Early Detection of Keratoconus" on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. 11:15 a.m. CEST in Hall 11

Additionally, Glaukos is sponsoring two educational symposiums in conjunction with ESCRS onsite:

"Preserve Your Patients' Quality of Life with iStent injectW" on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11:45 a.m. 12:30 p.m. CEST in Hall 10

"Transforming the Standard of Care for Keratoconus with iLink V" on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 11:45 a.m. 12:30 p.m. CEST in Hall 10

Abstracts, full session details, registration and more information can be found at www.escrs.org/.

Glaukos will also be exhibiting on the showroom floor throughout ESCRS at booth A23.

The ESCRS annual meeting is among the largest global gatherings of anterior segment physicians, medical personnel and industry executives in the ophthalmic industry. All educational content of the ESCRS annual meeting is planned by its program committee, and ESCRS does not endorse, promote, approve or recommend the use of any products, devices or services.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent, its first MIGS device, in the United States in 2012, its next-generation iStent inject device in the United States in 2018, and most recently, the iStent inject W device in 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos' proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

