Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Castlebar Capital Corp. (TSXV: CBAR.P) ("Castlebar" or the "Company") announces that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure.

On September 17, 2021, the Company filed a technical report (the "Technical Report") titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Southern Spectrum Property" having an effective date of February 16, 2021, as revised April 16, 2021. The Company advises that the Technical Report is contrary to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as it was not prepared by a "qualified person," and therefore the Technical Report should not be relied upon until a new technical report is filed by the Company.

About Castlebar

Castlebar is a capital pool company in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4 and its principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

