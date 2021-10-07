DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Agreement
Ad-hoc announcement
Pursuant to Art. 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Vonovia acquires an option over 13.3% stake in Adler Group from Aggregate Holdings
Luxembourg, 7 October 2021. Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate") has entered among other things into a call option agreement with Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") whereby Vonovia has the right to acquire a 13.3% stake in Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") at a price significantly in excess of Adler Group's latest closing share price. The call option has a term of 18 months.
