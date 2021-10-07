Presentation on October 13 at 3:30 PM ET

Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) ("EDC", or the "Company") (http://www.edcpub.com) announced today that it will be presenting at the 14th annual Main Event on October 13 at 12:30 pm PT/ 3:30 pm ET at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Craig White, President and CEO of Educational Development, will be giving the presentation.

"We are honored to be back in person with some of the finest companies and investors in the small-cap world. After nearly two years, I for one, cannot wait to reconnect both as an executive, event coordinator, and investor," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Craig White, President and CEO of Educational Development said, "We are excited to be meeting with investors in person to share our growth trajectory. Our consistent business model with our attention to cost containment and last year's restructuring of our outbound freight program continues to drive our bottom line profitability."



Event: LD Micro Main Event

Date: October 13

Time: 12:30 pm PT/ 3:30 pm ET

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th.

The festivities run from 8 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 12th and 13th with a morning session on the 14th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person.

For more info, please contact Dean@ldmicro.com

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited ("Usborne") and we also exclusively publish books through our ownership of Kane Miller Book Publisher ("Kane Miller"); both international award-winning publishers of children's books. EDC's current catalog contains over 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually. Both Usborne and Kane Miller products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and by independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes, through social media, book fairs with school and public libraries, direct and internet sales.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Contact:

Educational Development Corporation

Craig White

(918) 622-4522

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or Jean Marie Young

Three Part Advisors, LLC

214.872.2710

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98955