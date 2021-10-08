TOKYO, Oct 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu has announced that from October 7 it will begin to provide free assessments to its customers considering the use of its FUJITSU Hybrid IT Service FJcloud, etc. in their digital transformation projects, demonstrating changes to CO2 emissions resulting from the migration of IT systems to the cloud.Fujitsu will offer a visualization of the CO2 emissions and power consumption of current IT systems against the use of FJcloud, for example, for its customers with on-premises IT systems, which have issues of balancing business growth and the ability to contribute to sustainability. This will empower customers to make the choice of their next IT platform with greater insight into both the overall cost as well as ability to contribute to decarbonization.Through this initiative, Fujitsu ultimately aims to contribute to the optimization of its customers' IT systems by guiding them to utilize the cloud, as well as to the realization of a sustainable society through reducing the carbon footprint of business.IT-related power consumption in Japan projected to increase exponentially by 2030In recent years, efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote the use of renewable energy sources have intensified as stakeholders throughout society work to achieve the ambitious global targets set out in the Paris Agreement and the SDGs--companies around the world must also play a more aggressive role in tackling the existential threat posed by climate change. According to the Green Growth Strategy (1) outlined by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as a part of its efforts to realize carbon neutrality, IT-related power consumption, including from servers and network equipment, accounted for approximately 4% of Japan's total power consumption in 2016. Estimates indicate that this figure will balloon to more than 36 times by 2030, presenting an urgent challenge to companies to reduce the power consumption of their IT systems to contribute to the realization of a carbon-free society.Fujitsu has been actively working to reduce its power consumption and continuously improving the energy efficiency of its operations, including through the use of novel techniques for cooling systems using outside air cooling and optimizing cooling efficiency by controlling air conditioning equipment using AI in its FJcloud data centers in Japan. Fujitsu has pledged that by FY 2022 it will achieve decarbonization of its FJcloud, sourcing 100% of the electricity required for of its operations from renewable energy.In addition to these efforts, Fujitsu will also strive to accelerate the decarbonization of its customers' IT systems, developing assessment tools to visualize the CO2 emissions and power consumption of our customers' IT systems, and will start providing assessments to customers free of charge on October 7, 2021.The assessment identifies the amount of power that the customer is using through interviews with stakeholders or direct measurements of IT systems in actual use and calculates the current amount of CO2 emissions and power consumption by inputting data into a dedicated assessment tool that sets PUE (2) values, etc. Then Fujitsu visualizes and presents comparison results to the customer demonstrating potential improvements to PUE through the use of FJcloud, etc. and proposes a cloud migration strategy best suited to the customer. This allows customers to take both total cost of IT systems as well as offers a clear path to decarbonization.The highly energy efficient FUJITSU Hybrid IT Service offers customers the ability to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 30% compared to their existing systems.Going forward, Fujitsu will continue to strengthen its capabilities and capacity to support the optimization and decarbonization of IT systems for more customers, as well as its contributions to the achievement of the SDGs, playing an active role in addressing climate change and realizing a sustainable society.(1) Green Growth Strategy through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050:Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) strategy for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, initially announced in December 2020 and subsequently updated.https://www.meti.go.jp/english/press/2021/0618_002.html(2) PUE:Power Usage Effectiveness. A measure of the power efficiency of a data center. The power consumption of the entire data center divided by the power consumption of ICT equipment such as servers. The closer to 1.0, the more efficient it is.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu's purpose -- "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation"--is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.