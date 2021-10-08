Thales is a worldwide leader in voter registration and verification with 15 systems already deployed.

The company's field-proven expertise in ID management and biometric technologies help ensure democratic elections, giving each citizen a voice.

Thales' responsible use of biometrics helps official bodies improve electoral processes.

Thales, a world leader in digital security, has contributed to dozens of complex election programmes demonstrating a strong agility to support demanding election commissions. Each project being unique, Thales offers full customisation to country and customer needs. Over the past few years, Thales has demonstrated a strong commitment to electoral commissions as they strive to build citizens' trust and ensure fair elections for all.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007006049/en/

(Photo: Thales)

In election projects, there are common concerns. Are all the eligible citizens registered to vote? Is the electoral register reliable with a unique identity for each voter? To address these challenges, the Thales Gemalto Election Suite offers an integrated, yet modular, identity management solution, to create, update or upgrade national biometric electoral systems and facilitate voter identification on election day. Thanks to biometric registration and verification solutions based on people's unique characteristics the system ensures essential voter equality: one person, one identity, one vote. Election commissions can also rely on Thales cybersecurity and data protection expertise to build a trusted environment for citizens to register and vote securely.

In addition, Thales is able to build new biometric electoral registers from scratch when necessary. This involves a registration campaign to ensure all eligible people can claim their voting rights. Such programmes are supported by field-proven mobile registration solutions that help reach remote people in rural locations.

"Worldwide electoral commissions can rely on Thales to deliver citizens with tailor-made, secure voter registration and verification. Our experts are on hand to transfer skills and responsibilities to local partners. Thales election expertise is part of our mission to help build a better, safer, and more sustainable world where everyone has access to a secure and trusted identity" saidYouzec Kurp, VP Identity Biometric Solutions at Thales

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers businesses, organisations and governments in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020, the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007006049/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACT

Thales, Media Relations

Digital Identity and Security

Vanessa Viala

+33 (0)6 07 34 00 34

vanessa.viala@thalesgroup.com