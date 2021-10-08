Das Instrument UDE AU000000HWK1 HAWKSTONE MINING LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.10.2021The instrument UDE AU000000HWK1 HAWKSTONE MINING LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.10.2021Das Instrument FIT1 CA74622J1012 PURE EXTRACTION CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.10.2021The instrument FIT1 CA74622J1012 PURE EXTRACTION CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.10.2021Das Instrument 2B3 US98422L1070 XERIS PHARMAC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2021The instrument 2B3 US98422L1070 XERIS PHARMAC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2021Das Instrument VVDH US92334N1037 VEOLIA ENVIRON.ADR EO13,5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2021The instrument VVDH US92334N1037 VEOLIA ENVIRON.ADR EO13,5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2021Das Instrument T6ET NL0009690221 VANECK GL.EQUAL W UC.ETF ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2021The instrument T6ET NL0009690221 VANECK GL.EQUAL W UC.ETF ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2021Das Instrument US53839L2088 LIVEXLIVE MEDIA DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2021The instrument US53839L2088 LIVEXLIVE MEDIA DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2021Das Instrument IM5 CA44970J1021 IM EXPLORATION INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.10.2021The instrument IM5 CA44970J1021 IM EXPLORATION INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.10.2021Das Instrument 7ST SE0005392537 SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2021The instrument 7ST SE0005392537 SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2021Das Instrument A0W GB00BDGTXM47 ARROW GLOBAL GROUP LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.10.2021The instrument A0W GB00BDGTXM47 ARROW GLOBAL GROUP LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.10.2021Das Instrument OCZA ES0116920333 GRUPO CATALANA NOM.EO-,30 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2021The instrument OCZA ES0116920333 GRUPO CATALANA NOM.EO-,30 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2021Das Instrument TUI1 DE000TUAG000 TUI AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2021The instrument TUI1 DE000TUAG000 TUI AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2021Das Instrument IHB AU000000VXR5 VENTUREX RES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.10.2021The instrument IHB AU000000VXR5 VENTUREX RES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.10.2021Das Instrument JXC1 US48123V1026 J2 GLOBAL INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2021The instrument JXC1 US48123V1026 J2 GLOBAL INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2021Das Instrument VA4 AU000000VMX6 VALMEC LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.10.2021The instrument VA4 AU000000VMX6 VALMEC LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.10.2021