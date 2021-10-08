Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.10.2021 | 08:29
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Riga: Listing of AS "DelfinGroup" Shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 8, 2021 to list AS "DelfinGroup" (hereinafter -
Company) shares on the Baltic Main List and set the first trading day - October
15, 2021 with the condition that on October 14 settlements have been made for
all Company's shares subscribed within the Offer and the amount of Company's
shares subscribed and paid within the Offer comply with Nasdaq Riga Rules on
Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the
Exchange Article 5.4. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS "DelfinGroup"
Issuer's short name      DGR       
Securities ISIN code      LV0000101806  
Nominal value of one security 0.10 EUR    
Number of listed securities  40 000 000   
Orderbook short name      DGR1R      
List              Baltic Main List



Attached: AS "DelfinGroup" prospectus.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

