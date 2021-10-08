Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Truecaller to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, October 8, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Truecaller AB's shares (short name TRUE B) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Technology segment and is the 146th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Truecaller is a leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. The company enables safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for around 280 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and 30 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, they are a co-founder led and entrepreneurial. "The listing of Truecaller on Nasdaq Stockholm is not only a milestone for Nami, myself and the entire Truecallerteam who have contributed to building Truecaller, it's also a proud moment for us to put Sweden's tech ecosystem on the world map," said Alan Mamedi, CEO of Truecaller. "But it doesn't stop here. We are just at the beginning of our twelve year journey to make tomorrow's communication safer, smarter, and more efficient, and we are incredibly excited about what is yet to come." "It is fantastic to welcome Truecaller to the Nasdaq family and the Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They are a true technology pioneer that demonstrates the Nordics' success in creating a favorable environment for innovative business ideas and driven entrepreneurs. Truecaller have done a fantastic journey and they come in as one of our highest valued technology companies. We look forward to follow their journey as a Nasdaq listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com