DJ RM plc: Director/PDMR shareholding

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Director/PDMR shareholding 08-Oct-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Friday, October 8, 2021

RM plc

Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

In accordance with DTR 3.1.4 R(1)(a), RM plc announces that, on 07 October 2021, options were granted for nil consideration over the following numbers of ordinary shares of 2 2/7pence each in the Company under the RM Performance Share Plan 2019:

Director/PDMR Shares Comprised in Awards Mark Berry 120,000

The options are exercisable in the period 08 October 2024 to 07 October 2031 at an exercise price of GBP0.00 per share. It is anticipated that option exercises will be satisfied by the transfer of shares from the Company's employee benefit trust.

Vesting of the award and the receipt of shares will be based on the following criteria: 1. One hundred percent (100%) of the award will be based on the Company's relative TSR performance for theperiod from 01 October 2021 to 30 September 2024. The Company's TSR performance shall be measured against the TSRperformance of the companies ("Comparator Group") within the FTSE Small Cap (ex IT) Index over the above period andmust be at least at the median of a ranking of the TSR of each of the members of the Comparator Group. Vesting willoccur on a sliding scale between median (25%) and upper quartile (100%).

No award can vest before 08 October 2024.

Contact:

RM plc 08450 700300 Mark Lágler Company Secretary

Notes: 1. The RM Performance Share Plan 2019 was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM held on 27 March2019.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 123859 EQS News ID: 1239298 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239298&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)