Freitag, 08.10.2021
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
08.10.2021 | 09:04
CS Global Partners: Recognised as One of the Best Islands in the Region, St Kitts and Nevis Welcomes British Airways Back, Reconnecting Islands with UK Travellers

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is welcoming back British Airways (BA) flights after the UK removed its traffic light travel system and opened its borders. This comes in conjunction with the island of Nevis being recognised as one of the top islands in the region by Condé Nast Travellers 2021 Readers Choice Awards. A hopeful return to pre-pandemic travel seems to be on the cards as St Kitts and Nevis also recently announced that it has vaccinated 75% of its target population with the first dose of the vaccine.

The Federation is a highly sought-after holiday destination, famed for its picturesque landscapes and rich culture. Its seclusion and natural abundance has attracted travellers near and far, and has especially become a hot spot for celebrity clientele. Prior to the pandemic, St Kitts and Nevis also enjoyed a thriving cruise sector that saw the islands welcome one million passengers in two consecutive years and recognised as a marquee destination by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association.

Aside from the BA flight, St Kitts and Nevis recently saw the second call of the Celebrity Equinox cruise ship at Port Zante and is also anticipating the return of Air Canada flights later this year.

"Tourism is a major driver of our economic growth since it has a unique potential to create jobs and livelihoods. It also plays a role in preserving our natural and cultural heritage and promoting the responsible and sustainable use of the natural environment," Tourism Minister Lindsay Grant said.

In recent years, St Kitts and Nevis has invested heavily in its tourism sector. Most notably, this included Port Zante, which can host three world-class cruise vessels simultaneously. The project was made possible by the islands' popular Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, a tool that significantly supported the nation during the COVID-19 crisis. The programme offers well-vetted foreign investors and their families a trusted route to second citizenship once they invest in its Sustainable Growth Fund.

The fund, introduced in 2018, is recognised as the most straightforward path to a second citizenship. Those who can successfully pass the due diligence process gain access to increased global mobility, alternative business prospects and the ability to pass citizenship down, thus securing their future legacy.

+447867942505
pr@csglobalpartners.com
www.csglobalpartners.com

