08.10.2021
London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Posting of Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Posting of Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 7

8thOctober 2021

London Finance & Investment Group PLC.

(Incorporated in England with registered number 201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("Lonfin" or "the Company")

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Notification regarding the posting of the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Lonfin shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that, further to the announcement of final results and the dividend declaration for the year ended 30thJune 2021, published on 27thSeptember 2021, the Company's 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements has been published and posted to Shareholders.

The Company will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Wednesday, 1stDecember 2021 at 12:30pm (UK Time) 14:30pm (SA Time) at 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY and the Notice of the AGM is included in the 2021 Annual Report.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

The 2021 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting will also be made available as follows

- on the website of City Group PLC, the Company Secretary, at www.city-group.com; and

- by writing to City Group PLC at 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY

United Kingdom

8thOctober 2021

For further information, please contact:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 7796 9060
David Marshall/Edward Beale)

Johannesburg Sponsor:
Sasfin Capital (a member of the Sasfin Group)

