The 210 mm module can reach a power output of up to 703.6 W and a power conversion efficiency of 23.08%. The result was confirmed by Germany's TÜV SÜD.Chinese solar module maker Risen Energy has launched its most powerful solar module at Intersolar in Munich, Germany. The 132-cell NewT@N panel is based on 210 mm n-type monocrystalline multi busbars cells with a half-cut design. The module can reach a power output of up to 703.6 W and a power conversion efficiency of 23.08%, the company's head of distribution, Juan Molinero García, told pv magazine. "Both results were confirmed by TÜV SÜD in ...

