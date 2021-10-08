Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
08.10.2021 | 09:05
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Šiauliu Bankas Bonds Included on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

Vilnius/Ryga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 8, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by Šiauliu bankas (short name: SABB0104725A) have
been listed on the Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today, October 8,
2021.
Listing of the new bonds of Šiauliu bankas follows initial offering to
professional investors across the Baltic and Scandinavian markets. The total
size of senior preferred bonds issue with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 is EUR
75 million. Securities have an annual coupon rate of 1.047% with interest paid
once a year. The bonds, which mature on October 7, 2025, give the issuer an
option to redeem them after three years. The bonds were issued under a EUR 250
million EMTN program. 

"We congratulate Šiauliu Bankas on the listing of its new bond issue. We wish
them success in their business and to continue actively contribute to the
development of the local capital market," says Saulius Malinauskas, the
President of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. 

"The new bonds issue is the first time that Šiauliu bankas has tapped
international debt markets. With a current bond offering we have mainly
targeted institutional Baltic and Scandinavia investors. That is an important
step to meet the bank's future regulatory MREL requirements, while also
strengthening liability structure and increasing the investor base," says Tomas
Varenbergas, Head of Treasury & Market of Šiauliu bankas AB. 

Law firm TGS Baltic was Šiauliu bankas' legal advisor in the bond offering and
Luminor Bank AS served as the bookrunner for the bond isssue. Sorainen served
as the legal advisor for Luminor Bank AS. 

About Šiauliu Bankas

Founded in 1992, Šiauliu Bankas is a consistently and steadily growing
financial institution with a diversified shareholder base. The bank's largest
shareholder is the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD),
which owns 18.24% of its shares. Šiauliu Bankas provides universal financial
services with a focus on corporate and consumer financing solutions. The bank
serves customers in 37 cities and towns throughout Lithuania. Moody's has
assigned Šiauliu Bankas a long-term deposit rating of Baa2 with a positive
outlook. 

Šiauliu Bankas's shares have traded on Nasdaq Vilnius since 1994. In December
2006, the shares were upgraded to the Main List. For more information see:
www.sb.lt 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 


     Media Relations Contacts:
     Daiva Tauckelaite
     +37062055127
     daiva.tauckelaite.@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.