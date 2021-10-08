New Šiauliu Bankas Bonds Included on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

Vilnius/Ryga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 8, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Šiauliu bankas (short name: SABB0104725A) have been listed on the Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today, October 8, 2021. Listing of the new bonds of Šiauliu bankas follows initial offering to professional investors across the Baltic and Scandinavian markets. The total size of senior preferred bonds issue with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 is EUR 75 million. Securities have an annual coupon rate of 1.047% with interest paid once a year. The bonds, which mature on October 7, 2025, give the issuer an option to redeem them after three years. The bonds were issued under a EUR 250 million EMTN program. "We congratulate Šiauliu Bankas on the listing of its new bond issue. We wish them success in their business and to continue actively contribute to the development of the local capital market," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. "The new bonds issue is the first time that Šiauliu bankas has tapped international debt markets. With a current bond offering we have mainly targeted institutional Baltic and Scandinavia investors. That is an important step to meet the bank's future regulatory MREL requirements, while also strengthening liability structure and increasing the investor base," says Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Treasury & Market of Šiauliu bankas AB. Law firm TGS Baltic was Šiauliu bankas' legal advisor in the bond offering and Luminor Bank AS served as the bookrunner for the bond isssue. Sorainen served as the legal advisor for Luminor Bank AS. About Šiauliu Bankas Founded in 1992, Šiauliu Bankas is a consistently and steadily growing financial institution with a diversified shareholder base. The bank's largest shareholder is the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which owns 18.24% of its shares. Šiauliu Bankas provides universal financial services with a focus on corporate and consumer financing solutions. The bank serves customers in 37 cities and towns throughout Lithuania. Moody's has assigned Šiauliu Bankas a long-term deposit rating of Baa2 with a positive outlook. Šiauliu Bankas's shares have traded on Nasdaq Vilnius since 1994. In December 2006, the shares were upgraded to the Main List. For more information see: www.sb.lt About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Media Relations Contacts: Daiva Tauckelaite +37062055127 daiva.tauckelaite.@nasdaq.com