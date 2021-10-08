Fortescue Future Industries has revealed plans to develop a 1 GW solar PV module manufacturing plant in Australia, after confirming that it has acquired a 60% stake in Netherlands-based renewable energy specialist High yield Energy Technologies Group.From pv magazine Australia Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Australia-based iron ore giant Fortescue Metals Group, said this week that it has purchased a majority stake in High yield Energy Technologies (HyET) Group, which includes solar PV module manufacturing company HyET Solar among its assets. In addition to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...