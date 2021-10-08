Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Savosolar Oyj (520/21)

With effect from October 11, 2021, the subscription rights in Savosolar Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 19, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SAVOS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016843775 Order book ID: 237972 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 11, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Savosolar Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SAVOS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016843783 Order book ID: 237973 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB