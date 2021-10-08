Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P3Z9 ISIN: FI4000425848 Ticker-Symbol: 5J4 
Frankfurt
08.10.21
08:01 Uhr
0,060 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAVOSOLAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAVOSOLAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.10.2021 | 09:53
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Savosolar Oyj (520/21)

With effect from October 11, 2021, the subscription rights in Savosolar Oyj
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 19, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SAVOS TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016843775              
Order book ID:  237972                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from October 11, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Savosolar
Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SAVOS BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016843783              
Order book ID:  237973                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
SAVOSOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.