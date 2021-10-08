- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank may cut its ROE target from 9-10% currently, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
- • Lower assumptions about the net interest income could prompt management to make the adjustment, Kepler said
- • However, the stock shouldn't feel too much pressure from this, given where consensus is at the moment, the analysts said
- • Kepler maintains a buy recommendation on Danske, with price target unchanged at DKK 140
- • NOTE: Danske is due to report earnings on Oct. 29
