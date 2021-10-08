GenCell Energy: GenCell Commemorates National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day

Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Day Offers an Opportunity to Review GenCell's Achievements and Vision within the Expanding Hydrogen Economy

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenCell Energy, (TASE: GNCL), a leading Israel-based manufacturer of fuel cell energy solutions, today celebrates National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day alongside the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA), of which GenCell is a member, the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE) with its 22 member countries, Hydrogen Europe, the Hydrogen Council and companies, governments, and organizations around the world that are leveraging hydrogen to enable innovative clean energy technologies and to accelerate the transition to renewables and overcome climate crisis.

National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day is observed on October 8 (10.08), in recognition of the atomic weight of hydrogen - 1.008. Hydrogen is already providing fuel, feedstock, and power to wide-ranging industrial sectors across the world.

Hydrogen energy and fuel cell technologies offer a clear pathway toward low- and no-carbon emissions economic growth, while creating high-quality jobs and enabling decarbonization across industry sectors. As countries and companies around the world increasingly look to hydrogen as a clean energy pathway, GenCell is uniquely well-positioned to take a leadership role in the emerging national and international hydrogen economy. Having executed an IPO in 2020 on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to accelerate the investment in our unique and innovative alkaline fuel cell and ammonia to energy technologies, we are proud to note many laudable accomplishments that will aid us towards realizing our vision:

Upon winning a tender and successfully supplying 37 GenCell G5rx backup power units to CFE the state-owned utility of Mexico, CFE then exercised their option to double the order to 74 units;

GenCell Energy successfully deployed its revolutionary A5 off-grid solution for satisfactory 24/7 powering of a Neyðarlínan ohf Emergency Communication System (ECS) in Iceland for 1500 consecutive hours;

Douglas PUD, the Douglas County Public Utility District in the State of Washington contracted to deploy the GenCell G5 backup power solution to run on renewable hydrogen produced by the PUD's own hydrogen production facility;

GenCell signed a framework agreement with Japanese conglomerate the TDK Corporation to support GenCell in developing a novel approach to green ammonia;

GenCell completed the design and synthesis of a noble metal-free (palladium) catalyst;

GenCell received a substantial investment by a group of international institutional investors led by the world's leading banking group BNP Paribas through its investment arm BNP Paribas Energy Transition Fund;

The GenCell G5 backup power solution received a first-ever permit for a hydrogen fuel cell generator from the State of Israel's Electric Authority;

GenCell has affiliations with numerous industry associations, among these FCHEA, Hydrogen Europe and the Ammonia Energy Association as part of our program to participate in global hydrogen and fuel cell development projects;

As the sponsor for the Hydrogen Round Table at the Eilat-Eilot Renewable Energy Conference to be held in Israel in December 2021, GenCell is committed to the expanded development of the Israeli hydrogen energy economy;

In September 2021 at the IWCE critical communications event in Las Vegas, following collaboration with leading global telecom providers, GenCell launched its compact, resilient and emission-free backup power solution the GenCell Backup Operations eXtender (BOX) designed specifically to meet the needs of the telecom industry;

As part of our strategic growth program, GenCell has moved its headquarters to larger office space, doubling our personnel and the area of our production floor;

Looking to the future, GenCell is proactively developing our total green power solution from well-to-wheel. We welcome partners to join us in our vision to enable an emission-free distributed energy system based on green ammonia:

Generation of economical green ammonia from surplus renewable energy resources



Leveraging of green ammonia as an optimal solution for seasonal non-degradable long-duration energy storage



Extraction of hydrogen-on-demand from green ammonia



This extracted hydrogen fuels alkaline fuel cells at site of power load, enabling totally green power

As Israel's blue and white fuel cell pioneer, GenCell is celebrating National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day in Israel and is aiming to lead the efforts to spur the growth of the Israeli hydrogen industry and raise public and consumer awareness of the benefits that fuel cell technologies and hydrogen energy provide in reducing emissions while driving economic growth.

As part of our commemoration of Hydrogen Day, GenCell is a bronze sponsor of the Hydrogen Online Conference, where our sales team will be attending our virtual booth and our CEO Rami Reshef will be providing a keynote presentation on the topic of Leveraging Novel Green Ammonia Synthesis for Totally Green Power.

Comments Rami Reshef, GenCell CEO, "As we reach Hydrogen Day 2021, we are excited to take stock of the impressive growth we are experiencing and to further reinforce our commitment to our vision, our objectives, our employees and our stakeholders to execute on our ambitious R&D, engineering, sales and customer success programs. We are proud to be a part of the rapid expansion of the hydrogen and fuel cell community around the world and will do everything in our power to turn our company vision into a totally green power future."

About GenCell Energy

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) fuel cell solutions offer affordable, clean power for humanity, enabling businesses to Say No to Diesel and render diesel generators obsolete. Using ultra-reliable fuel cell technology that powers spacecraft, we deliver backup power for utilities, homeland security, healthcare and automated industries. Our revolutionary process to create hydrogen-on-demand from anhydrous ammonia (NH3) enables our fuel cell solutions to also provide primary power for off-grid and poor-grid sites, as well as rural electrification. GenCell Energy numbers more than 95 employees, including veterans of space and submarine projects. The company is headquartered in Israel with a worldwide distribution and support network and retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how.

