Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P3Z9 ISIN: FI4000425848 Ticker-Symbol: 5J4 
Frankfurt
08.10.21
08:01 Uhr
0,060 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAVOSOLAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAVOSOLAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.10.2021 | 10:05
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SAVOSOLAR OYJ: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 08, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 185065)

SAVOSOLAR OYJ: NEW SHARES

A maximum of 87,530,012 new shares (SAVOHN0121) of the share issue of Savosolar
Oyj will be traded as new shares as of October 11, 2021. 

Identifiers of the new shares:

Trading code: SAVOHN0121
ISIN code: FI4000512256
Orderbook id: 237676
Market Segment: First North Finland
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Listing date: October 11, 2021

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
SAVOSOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.