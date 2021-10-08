Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SAVOSOLAR OYJ: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 08, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 185065) SAVOSOLAR OYJ: NEW SHARES A maximum of 87,530,012 new shares (SAVOHN0121) of the share issue of Savosolar Oyj will be traded as new shares as of October 11, 2021. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: SAVOHN0121 ISIN code: FI4000512256 Orderbook id: 237676 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: October 11, 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260