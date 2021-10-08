Vow ASA: New share capital registered

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 21 September 2021 regarding exercised employee stock options. The 380 000 new shares have been registered, and the share capital of Vow ASA is NOK 10 718 827 divided into 114 639 870 shares.

Erik Magelssen - CFO Vow ASA

Tel: + 47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution and giving waste value. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020).

