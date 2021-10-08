Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Flat Capital AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (521/21)

Listing of Flat Capital AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Flat Capital AB (publ), company registration number 556941-0110, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Flat Capital AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be October 20, 2021. As of today's date the company has in total 4 750 000 A shares and in total 13 462 121 B shares. Ordinary shares Short name: FLAT B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 23 467 121 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016609846 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 233152 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556941-0110 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on + 46 735331656.