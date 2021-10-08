Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
08.10.2021 | 11:29
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Flat Capital AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (521/21)

Listing of Flat Capital AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market


Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Flat Capital AB (publ), company
registration number 556941-0110, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that Flat Capital AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be October 20, 2021. 

As of today's date the company has in total 4 750 000 A shares and in total 13
462 121 B shares. 



Ordinary shares





Short name:               FLAT B         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 23 467 121       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016609846      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             233152         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556941-0110       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------







Classification





Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on + 46
735331656.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.