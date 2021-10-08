Anzeige
Freitag, 08.10.2021
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding 08-Oct-2021 / 10:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position / status             PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of 387,216 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     387,216

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Loraine Woodhouse 
b)      Position / status             PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of 248,353 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     248,353

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Andy Randall 
b)      Position / status             PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of 179,732 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     179,732

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status             PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of 185,715 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     185,715

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Paul O'Hara 
b)      Position / status              PDMR (Chief Property Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of 41,081 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     41,081

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Neil Holden 
b)      Position / status              PDMR (Chief Information Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of 36,973 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     36,973

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2021 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
