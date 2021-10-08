Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
08.10.2021 | 12:01
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding -2-

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding 08-Oct-2021 / 10:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position / status             PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of 387,216 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     387,216

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Loraine Woodhouse 
b)      Position / status             PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of 248,353 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     248,353

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Andy Randall 
b)      Position / status             PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of 179,732 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     179,732

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status             PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of 185,715 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     185,715

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Paul O'Hara 
b)      Position / status              PDMR (Chief Property Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of 41,081 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     41,081

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Neil Holden 
b)      Position / status              PDMR (Chief Information Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of 36,973 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     36,973

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2021 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding -2-

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    David Hutchinson 
b)      Position / status              PDMR (Chief Commercial Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of 95,857 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     95,857

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Tim O'Gorman 
b)      Position / status              PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of 21,910 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     21,910

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                  Rob Keates 
b)      Position / status            PDMR (Chief Transformation Officer and Managing Director of 
                           Tredz) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment    Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                  Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                           Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                           ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction        Grant of 36,973 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                           Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)         GBP2.921     36,973

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Wendy Taylor 
b)      Position / status              PDMR (Chief People Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of 47,244 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP2.921     47,244

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  123865 
EQS News ID:  1239371 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239371&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2021 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.