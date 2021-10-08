Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding -2

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding 08-Oct-2021 / 10:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 387,216 shares under the Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.921 387,216

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Loraine Woodhouse b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 248,353 shares under the Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.921 248,353

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 179,732 shares under the Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.921 179,732

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 185,715 shares under the Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.921 185,715

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Property Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 41,081 shares under the Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.921 41,081

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 36,973 shares under the Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.921 36,973

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name David Hutchinson b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 95,857 shares under the Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.921 95,857

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 21,910 shares under the Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.921 21,910

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Rob Keates b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Transformation Officer and Managing Director of Tredz) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 36,973 shares under the Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.921 36,973

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Wendy Taylor b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 47,244 shares under the Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.921 47,244

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-07

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

