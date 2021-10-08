Anzeige
Freitag, 08.10.2021
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
08.10.2021 | 12:05
Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro's third quarter results 2021

Hydro's third quarter results 2021 will be released at 07:00 CETat the same time.

Presentation in Oslo
Hydro will host a combined analyst and press conference, in English, at its corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo, at 08:30 CET the same day. The presentation will be held by President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and CFO Pål Kildemo and can also be seen on webcast.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register by sending a mail to Matz.Coucheron-Aamot@hydro.com.

In order to view the presentation, please join the webcast. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. If you would like to ask a question, you need to be present in Oslo or join the conference callbefore the end of the presentation. To join the conference call, register your details using this registration link. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing your dial in number(s) and PINs.


