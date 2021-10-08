- (PLX AI) - Ambu shares have a better risk/reward after falling 50% from highs in April, analysts at SEB said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock.
- • Ambu raised to buy from hold at SEB, with price target cut to DKK 210 from DKK 235
- • Shares in the Danish company have fallen recently after the company said earlier this week it would not meet its guidance for the year
- • Ambu has a good chance of success with its single-use gastroscope, which could become an important growth driver for Ambu from 2022/23, SEB said
