The South African Department of Mineral Resources launched a tech-neutral procurement process for 2 GW of capacity in August 2020 in response to a chronic short-term electricity supply gap in the country.The Gauteng Division of South Africa's High Court has rejected a lawsuit filed by Suntech Solar Power South Africa to challenge the alleged exemptions granted to South African module providers ARTsolar and Seraphim Solar South Africa - a unit of Vietnamese supplier Seraphim - from complying with the local content requirements of the tech-neutral procurement process for 2 GW of capacity initiated ...

