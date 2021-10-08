Unigreen Energy plans to open a 1.3 GW, vertically integrated factory in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea. Initially, the facility will have an annual module production capacity of around 500 MW.Unigreen Energy, a unit of Russia-based Ream Management - which holds a controlling stake in Russian PV module manufacturer Hevel Solar - has started the development of a vertically integrated solar module factory in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, between Poland and Lithuania. "The factory will have a capacity of 1.3 GW for the n-type wafers, 1 GW for the solar cells, and around ...

