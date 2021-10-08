Anzeige
Freitag, 08.10.2021
GlobeNewswire
08.10.2021 | 13:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: INDERES OYJ

NOTICE 8 OCTOBER 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: INDERES OYJ

At the request of Inderes Oyj, Inderes Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Finland as from October 11, 2021. 

Trading code: INDERES
Number of shares: 1 633 362
ISIN code: FI4000348651
Order book ID: 235795
Company Identity Number: 2277600-2

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 10 Technology
Super sector: 1010 Technology


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sisu
Partners Oy. For further information, please call Sisu Partners on +358 50 382
9323. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
