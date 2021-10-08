Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: INDERES OYJ

NOTICE 8 OCTOBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: INDERES OYJ At the request of Inderes Oyj, Inderes Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from October 11, 2021. Trading code: INDERES Number of shares: 1 633 362 ISIN code: FI4000348651 Order book ID: 235795 Company Identity Number: 2277600-2 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 10 Technology Super sector: 1010 Technology This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sisu Partners Oy. For further information, please call Sisu Partners on +358 50 382 9323. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260