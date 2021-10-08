The double-glass product has dimensions of 2,384 x 1,303 x 35 mm and a weight of 38 kg. It is based on the company's n-type TOPCon 2.0 cell technology dubbed Niwa Max, which the manufacturer said reached efficiencies of up to 25.4% in the laboratory. The module's efficiency ranges from 21.73 to 22.53%.Chinese solar module manufacturer Jolywood has presented its bifacial 700 W solar module at Intersolar in Munich, Germany. The JW-HD132N panel is based on 210 mm wafers built with the company's n-type TOPCon 2.0 cell technology dubbed Niwa Max, which the manufacturer said reached efficiencies ...

