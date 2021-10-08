Transparency Market Research: Bismaleimide Monomer Market to Reach US$ 80.7 Mn by 2031; Growing Demand for High-performance Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins in Automotive and Aeronautic Applications Propels Growth, notes TMR Study

- Manufacturers focus on constantly improving the processability of bismaleimide (BMI) resins to develop high-performance composites and adhesives; innovations in thermosetting BMI resins to offer lucrative gains

- Players tap into revenue streams from widespread uptake of composites in multiple industries, including electronics, automotive, and aeronautics

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bismaleimide (BMI) monomers are extensively utilized for their high glass transition temperatures in making heat-resistant, stress-resistant composites, and commercial thermosetting adhesives. Relentless focus of producers on the processability of BMI resins notably has decreased the brittleness of the cured resins and the final polymer, thereby fueling its use in making high-performance, structural composites in aerospace, defense, and aeronautical applications.

The global bismaleimide monomers market is projected to reach the valuation of US$ 80.7 Mn by 2031. Specialty polymer and resin manufacturers are expanding their revenue prospects by catering to the demand for advanced bismaleimide resins for developing high-performance composites.

Manufacturers are leaning on consolidating their supply chains by expanding network of suppliers to make the ecosystem agile against the disruptions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, increased adoption of digitally connected supply chains have allowed many players to make supply chain more competitive and convey them region-specific regulatory requirements to their raw material suppliers. Furthermore, the deployment of digital production processes has helped many optimize the costs of production and reduce wastage.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55620

Key Findings of Bismaleimide Monomer Market Study

R&D in Thermosetting Reins and Specialty Polymers Spurs Industrial Use of BMI Resins: The composites industry is keen on harnessing thermosetting resins and specialty polymers to meet the end-use demands for high-performance composites in various industries. Players in the industry have extensively gained from the formulation of composites from high-quality thermosetting resins based on BMIs. An example is in the formulation of composites high-performance electro-optical devices. Broadly, composite manufacturers are keen on constant innovations in proprietary thermosetting BMI resin technologies to overcome the curing limitations and lower brittleness of the polymer. This has spurred research in improving the processability of heat-resistant bismaleimide resins. As a result, they are likely to capture sizable revenue gains in the bismaleimide monomer market by targeting current and emerging industrial & commercial applications.

The composites industry is keen on harnessing thermosetting resins and specialty polymers to meet the end-use demands for high-performance composites in various industries. Players in the industry have extensively gained from the formulation of composites from high-quality thermosetting resins based on BMIs. An example is in the formulation of composites high-performance electro-optical devices. Broadly, composite manufacturers are keen on constant innovations in proprietary thermosetting BMI resin technologies to overcome the curing limitations and lower brittleness of the polymer. This has spurred research in improving the processability of heat-resistant bismaleimide resins. As a result, they are likely to capture sizable revenue gains in the bismaleimide monomer market by targeting current and emerging industrial & commercial applications. Demand for High-performance Composites in Automotive, Aeronautics, and Optoelectronics Spurs Growth: Bismaleimide monomers have risen in use in making high-performance adhesives, composites, and moldings for aerospace and electronics applications, notes a TMR study on the bismaleimide monomers market. The constant need for next-gen structural composites for construction and aeronautic applications broadens their revenue potential. Rise in production of BMI resins blended with reactive co-monomers has helped in catering to the demand for composites with better toughness and flexibility in adhesive applications, thus expanding the prospects of the market.

Ask for Special Discount on Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=55620

Bismaleimide Monomer Market: Key Drivers

Bismaleimide monomer-based composites have gained popularity as high-performance structural composites and adhesives. Steadily growing application of these in manufacture of aerospace components and military & commercial aircraft structures have enriched the prospects for players in the bismaleimide monomer market. New approaches in processing of BMI resins have further extended the horizon for producers and vendors of composite materials.

Proliferating demand for composites in a wide range of industrial applications is a key driver for the bismaleimide monomer market. Globally growing demand for optoelectronics devices for consumer electronics and range of commercial applications has boosted opportunity generation for producers of bismaleimide monomer-based composites to cater to demands in various industries.

Request a Sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=55620

Bismaleimide Monomer Market: Key Players

Various manufacturers of bismaleimide monomers are growing R&D activities in BMI resins that can be formulated to meet the needs of mechanical and electrical properties of advanced composites in multiple industries. Some of the key players in the bismaleimide monomers market are Solvay S.A., Hexcel Corporation, Willing New Materials Technology Co., and Evonik Industries AG. They are keen on expanding production capacities and adopting a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain stronghold in the market.

Global Bismaleimide Monomer Market: Segmentation

By Type

4,4'-Bismaleimidodiphenylmethane

2,2-Bis[4-(4-Maleimidophenoxy)Phenyl]Propane

Bis(2-Maleimidoethyl) Disulfide

Bis(3-Ethyl-5-Methyl-4-Maleimidophenyl)Methane

Phenylmethane Maleimide

m-phenylene Bismaleimide

4-methyl-1,3-phenylene Bismaleimide

1,6-bismaleimide-(2,2,4-trimethyl)Hexane

BANI-M

Others (N-Cyclohexyl maleimide [CHMI], 4-Maleimidophenol [4-HPM], and 2,2-Bis[4-(4-maleimidophenoxy)phenyl]propane)

By Application

Composites

Adhesives

Others (Optoelectronics and Fabrication)

By End-use

Aerospace

Defense

Electronics

Others (Automotive, Shipbuilding, and Construction)

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=55620<ype=S

Explore Latest Reports by TMR:



Isoprene Monomer Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/isoprene-monomer-market.html

Glycerol Carbonate Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/glycerol-carbonate-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/bismaleimide-monomer-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg