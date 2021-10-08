Initial $250k Spend for One-Month Global Environmental Education Campaign, Distributed in Six Continents, Leveraging Hashoff 2.0 for TikTok

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB :DGTHF) (FSE: D0G) (WKN: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that it has signed a new software services agreement with a leading international advocacy organization, securing its latest key client account. The initial client spend is $250,000 for a one-month global advocacy campaign leveraging Hashoff 2.0's new capabilities on video-based applications (i.e. TikTok).[i] This is Hashoff 2.0's latest services contract in the advocacy category and is an expansion of a CMS platform now delivering content on a global scale.

This contract brings a new key account to the Hashoff 2.0 customer base while expanding their global footprint. The client is a leading international advocacy organization dedicated to public education on the impact of climate change. Hashoff 2.0 is a language agnostic CMS, allowing clients to scale their content distribution globally, within a single platform.

This latest software services agreement is evidence of Hashoff's expanding global business and the continued diversification of customer categories within their total client base. Hashoff 2.0 continues to grow its international business, with successful client campaigns around the world, and recently signing a new key account in the APAC market.

This newest key account was secured via a strategic collaboration with a top digital marketing agency. This strategic channel partner is a major DSP (demand-side-platform) provider with offices across North America and global content distribution capabilities, critical to the rollout of Hashoff 2.0's new "Social Influencer Advertising" product line.

Hashoff LLC's Managing Director, Charlie Thomas is quoted "this is a major first new customer for Hashoff 2.0. We have seen significant results from past public service and educational campaigns within the healthcare category, and we look forward to similar performance for this new global client. Management is pleased with the positive market response to the new Hashoff 2.0 platform, which is now fully self-service, compatible with TikTok, and able to convert social content to programmatic web ads for DSP distribution."

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is targeting social media, gaming and streaming technologies for M&A and licensing. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB as "DGTHF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as "A2QB0L".

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 150 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff's customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including; DraftKings, Beam Suntory, Anheuser Busch-InBev, Currency.com, Syneos Health, American Nurses Federation, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, The Container Store, Ulta Beauty, Pizza Hut, Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, and Novartis, etc.[iv] Learn more by visiting; https://dgtlinc.com/technology.

[i] Approximate budget using currency in CAD (as of October 8th, 2021)

