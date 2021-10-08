Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jose Luis Salinas Lanfranco to the Company's Board of Directors ("the Board").

Mr. Salinas's appointment continues the diversification of our Board, strengthens our international project experience and will enable us to implement additional industrial project de-risking strategies.

Jose Luis Salinas Lanfranco is a Peruvian, British and Panamanian businessman. Mr. Salinas specializes in de-risking large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects be it through traditional tools such as contractual development or insurance; or through innovative mechanisms such as corporate engineering, financial vehicles and layering; with the goal to deliver robust asset and financial protections. Mr. Salinas also has extensive business and corporate experience be it as an owner, shareholder, board director, advisor or consultant in a diverse range of public and private operations from mining to the energy and nuclear industries.

Mr. Salinas has been involved in numerous projects, including:

the Itaipu Dam in Brazil;

the handover of the Panama Canal as a Federal Entity to Panama where he developed and headed the Risk Management Department for the Panama Canal Commission, a US Government Agency;

the subsequent Panama Canal expansion, including design and construction negotiations and the creation of performance sureties and bonds;

negotiating with the nuclear industry for the transportation of radioactive material through the Panama Canal that resulted in the establishment of strict performance protocols and extensive financial guarantees;

negotiations with the Guna (Kuna) indigenous peoples on behalf of a Canadian Company for the sustainable extraction and commercialization of submerged hardwoods in Panama; and

several years developing corporate matters such as strategic development, public communication, social responsibility, internal controls, crisis management as well as dealing through direct negotiation and settlement, arbitration or court actions a diversity of contractual or commercial disputes.

Mr. Salinas speaks fluent English, Spanish and Portuguese. Mr. Salinas studied Law at Pontificia Universidad Catolica and holds two postgraduate degrees. The first an LLM. in International Commercial Law, International Transport and Insurance from Southampton University in the UK. The second an MBA with a focus on Enterprise Risk Management, Finance and Insurance from St. John's University in New York City.

"On behalf of the Board, I am excited to welcome Jose to our team. Jose has deep and broad international project risk mitigation and finance experience. As we continue to ramp up our project in Texas and identify other locations internationally, Jose's legal and financial advice will be highly accretive to our success," commented Greg Clarkes, CEO of ReGen III.

The appointment of Mr. Salinas to the Board is effective immediately.

Options Granted to New Appointee

In connection with the Board appointment, the Company has issued 600,000 stock options at an exercise price of $1.69 per option, valid for a period of two years from the date of grant. The options vest 90 days from the date of grant.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company creating more sustainable solutions that include better environmental outcomes and compelling economics. ReGen III owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil ("UMO") re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils than traditional methods, including 55% Group III.

Earlier this year, ReGen III engaged Koch Project Solutions, LLC ("KPS") to provide project execution management services leading up to the turnkey delivery of its new facility in Texas, whereby KPS will lead ReGen III's world class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams (PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies) through the completion of detailed design, construction, commissioning, and start-up. ReGen III has already signed a definitive offtake agreement with bp to purchase 100% of the Company's base oils produced at the proposed Texas re-refining facility.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: www.regeniii.com/investors/corporate-presentations and www.regeniii.com/newsletter-subscription.

On Behalf of the Board of ReGen III Corp.

"Greg Clarkes"

Greg Clarkes

Chief Executive Officer

