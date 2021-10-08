Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles, is pleased to announce they have unveiled new iMicrodose Products powered by Red Light Holland. The new iMicrodose magic truffles Triniti, Uniti and Mindfuli will be made available for sale (Business to Business) through Red Light Holland's wholly owned subsidiary SR Wholesale ("SR Wholesale") in the Netherlands and Business to Consumer through the company's web site www.iMicrodose.nl by November, 2021.

Triniti, Uniti and Mindfuli Magic Truffles join the original iMicrodose packs powered by Red Light Holland, which are currently in 25 smart shops plus available online in 3 other e-commerce sites, including www.iMicrodose.nl. Triniti, Uniti and Mindfuli will be produced and packaged in the Red Light Holland Truffle farm, in Horst, The Netherlands. The company is continuously growing three Truffle strains, Mexicana, Galindoi and Tampanensis which will be used for the new iMicrodose Product offerings.

"What's really exciting is we believe we are the first company in the Netherlands to offer microdosing with 3 different varieties of Magic Truffles in one package, as Triniti powered by Red Light Holland will contain all three strains of Truffles - Galindoi, Mexicana and Tampanensis - grown in our farm. This gives the opportunity for consumers to try all three strains and to figure out which one may be best suited for them," said Hans Derix, Red Light Holland's President. "Living here in the Netherlands, and watching life open up has inspired us to not just grow Magic Truffles but as well to grow the iMicrodose brand. We are proud of the packaging and design of the new iMicrodose packs and we are elated to be able to have such a large distribution wholesale network - SR Wholesale - to really push this brand and expanded product line to our retail partners."

"Our research shows there is increased interest in microdosing with natural Psilocybin world wide. The Netherlands is our first legal market and by increasing our product offerings and testing them with our consensual data gathering app www.iMicroapp.com and our telecounseling platform we can believe we can help regulatory bodies around the world realize the potential," said Sarah Hashkes, Red Light Holland Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. "Each iMicrodose pack comes with a QR code making it easier for customers to sign up to the iMicro App and join our community. We aim to share this unique data in Q4 of 2021."

"We continue to grow as a company and offering new products, which we produce, to the market is part of our strategy to increase profit margins. SR Wholesale will have a clear focus on selling the new iMicrodose packs which come directly from our farm in the Netherlands showing true vertical integration," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. "We have a clear plan to get Red Light Holland products into many more retail stores and we will continue to push for sales on our e-commerce online platform at www.iMicrodose.nl. We're very proud to be providing responsible access now and we love that the iMicrodose line-up continues to expand giving end consumers the ability to try more products."

iMicrodose packs Triniti, Uniti and Mindfuli powered by Red Light Holland will be made available at www.iMicrodose.nl and via SR Wholesale to retail shops in the Netherlands to adults 18+ by early November 2021.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands.

