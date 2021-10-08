Researchers at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) identified a new magnesium-based alloy that could be used for hydrogen storage. Furthermore, Hyundai Mobis announced a $1.1 billion (€0.95 billion) investment in two new fuel cell plants in South Korea, while South Korea's SK Group formed a joint venture with US hydrogen solutions company Plug Power to develop green hydrogen across several Asian countries.Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada's nuclear science and technology organization, identified a new magnesium-based alloy that promises a significant improvement in hydrogen storage. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...