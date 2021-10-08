Nasdaq's European Markets Welcomed a Record 143 Listings During First Three Quarters of 2021

The total 143 listings represent EUR 32 billion in market cap The 143 listings represent 111 IPOs, 21 exchange transfers, 7 direct listings and 4 spin-offs Stockholm, October 8, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it welcomed 143 listings to its European markets during the first three quarters of 2021, including 111 initial public offerings (IPOs), 21 exchange transfers and 7 direct listings, raising a total of EUR 7.1 billion. This compares to 44 listings during the same period in 2020. Year-to-date, both the number of IPOs and the capital raised on Nasdaq's European markets were the highest on record. During the third quarter alone, Nasdaq's European markets welcomed 30 new listings, raising a total of EUR 1.1 billion. "After a record-breaking first half of the year, during which we solidified our position as one of the leading European hubs for listings, we are pleased with the strong continued momentum as we reported another fantastic quarter," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "The fourth quarter pipeline looks very promising. As a leading growth market for European small and mid-cap companies, we look forward to partnering with our companies and support them with access to capital and visibility as they embark on their next phase of growth." The five largest listings by proceeds raised during the third quarter were: Cary Group Holding AB (raised EUR 445.7 million), CTEK AB (raised EUR 206.7 million), Profoto Holding AB (raised EUR 92.8 million), Kjell Group AB (raised EUR 90.3 million), and Modulight Corporation (raised EUR 79 million). Through the first three quarters of 2021, Nasdaq welcomed companies from various sectors including technology, telecommunications and healthcare. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com -NDAQG-